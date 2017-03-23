Angry Colombia says Venezuela sent troops into its territory1 hour ago

Angry Colombia says Venezuela sent tr...

Colombia slammed its neighbour Venezuela for what it said was an "unacceptable" incursion by Venezuelan military forces on its territory, and sent troops to secure the area. Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos said he had complained to his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro that Venezuelan troops had been camped out in the Colombian border region of Arauca since Tuesday.

