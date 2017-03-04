American cocaine use is way up. Colombiaa s coca boom might be why.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Colombian soldiers spray chemicals to kill coca plants in Tumaco on Feb. 2. Eradication efforts have slowed recently. While much of the recent attention on drug abuse in the United States has focused on the heroin and opioid epidemic, cocaine has also been making a comeback.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC