American cocaine use is way up. Colom...

American cocaine use is way up. Colombiaa s coca boom might be why.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Colombian soldiers spray chemicals to kill coca plants in Tumaco on Feb. 2. Eradication efforts have slowed recently. While much of the recent attention on drug abuse in the United States has focused on the heroin and opioid epidemic, cocaine has also been making a comeback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb '17 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,124 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC