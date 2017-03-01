Aeropostal MD82 at Barquisimeto on Fe...

Aeropostal MD82 at Barquisimeto on Feb 27th 2017, engine fire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

An Aeropostal McDonnell Douglas MD-82, registration YV2957 performing flight VH-150 from Caracas to Barquisimeto , was on approach to Barquisimeto when the crew received a right hand engine fire indication. The aircraft continued for a safe landing, tower confirmed smoke from the engine, the aircraft stopped on the runway and was evacuated via slides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC