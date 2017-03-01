Aeropostal MD82 at Barquisimeto on Feb 27th 2017, engine fire

An Aeropostal McDonnell Douglas MD-82, registration YV2957 performing flight VH-150 from Caracas to Barquisimeto , was on approach to Barquisimeto when the crew received a right hand engine fire indication. The aircraft continued for a safe landing, tower confirmed smoke from the engine, the aircraft stopped on the runway and was evacuated via slides.

