Aeropostal MD82 at Barquisimeto on Feb 27th 2017, engine fire
An Aeropostal McDonnell Douglas MD-82, registration YV2957 performing flight VH-150 from Caracas to Barquisimeto , was on approach to Barquisimeto when the crew received a right hand engine fire indication. The aircraft continued for a safe landing, tower confirmed smoke from the engine, the aircraft stopped on the runway and was evacuated via slides.
Read more at AVHerald.
