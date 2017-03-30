A half-price voyage to Antarctica helped me go to my seventh continent
I was born with acute wanderlust, which, by my early 40s, had propelled me far beyond North America to Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America, often for months on end. Yet seeing the seventh and storied White Continent never crossed my mind until a chance meeting with a globe-trotting pal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC