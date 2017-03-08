5.5 quake hits southern Caribbean, no...

5.5 quake hits southern Caribbean, no damage reported

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has shaken the southern Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela but caused no reported damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit Friday morning just before 10 a.m. local time about 40 miles southeast of Aruba.

Chicago, IL

