16 Years After Father's Killing, Colombian Family Sees Justice In U.S. Court
Colombian paramilitary Hernan Giraldo Serna, second right, is escorted by U.S. DEA Agents at his arrival in Opa-locka, Fla., on May 13, 2008. Members of a Colombian paramilitary group arrived from Colombia to face U.S. drug trafficking and money laundering charges in federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb '17
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC