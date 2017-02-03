Why cities should stop arresting crac...

Why cities should stop arresting crack users and help them instead

The Conversation is a collaboration between editors and academics providing informed news analysis and commentary free to read and republish A family of Programa Atitude beneficiaries in short-term housing provided by the programme. Lianne Milton/Panos for the Open Society Foundations In Brazil, a drug programme in the northeastern state of Pernambuco has provided some 7,000 marginalised, often homeless crack-cocaine users with housing, health care, psychological support, and job training since 2011 -- without requiring that they stop using drugs.

