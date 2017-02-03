Venezuelan Police Arrest Eight Bitcoin Miners in Two Weeks, and the...

Venezuelan Police Arrest Eight Bitcoi...

Venezuelan police have arrested eight bitcoin miners in the last two week, and the country's leading bitcoin exchange announced yesterday that it's suspending operations because its bank account was revoked. The recent spate of incidents is causing members of the country's bitcoin community to take new measures to conceal their activities.

