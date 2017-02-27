Venezuelan exiles in Miami ask Trump to stop potential deportations

In this Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami, right, is saluted by Bolivarian Army officer upon his arrival for a military parade in Caracas, Venezuela. A demonstrator wears a banner that reads in Spanish: "Prohibited to forget" during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.