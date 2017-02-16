Venezuelan court upholds sentence against opposition leader
In this Feb 18, 2014 file photo, opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, dressed in white and holding up flowers, is taken into custody by Bolivarian National Guards, in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's supreme court rejected an appeal and ratified on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, the 14 year sentence given to Lopez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC