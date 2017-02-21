Venezuela VP blasts drug sanctions in...

Venezuela VP blasts drug sanctions in full-page NY Times ad

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Venezuela's vice president took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Wednesday to lash out at Trump administration's decision to sanction him for drug trafficking. In the public letter, Tareck El Aissami called the accusations against him baseless as well as a violation of his human rights and dignity.

Chicago, IL

