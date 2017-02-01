Uruguay to sell $2 bln in debt in 201...

Uruguay to sell $2 bln in debt in 2017 as deficit concerns grow

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 1 Uruguay will sell $2.05 billion in debt in 2017, up from $1.7 billion last year, the Economy Ministry said in a report, as the country aims to balance its books after posting its sharpest fiscal deficit in years. The South American country's financing needs will total $2.97 billion, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) 22 hr Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) 23 hr Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC