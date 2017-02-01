UPDATE 1-Dutch court declines to put ...

UPDATE 1-Dutch court declines to put Oi units into bankruptcy proceedings

Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a securities filing. The filing confirmed a Reuters report that Oi Brasil Holdings Cooperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance BV, would remain operating under "suspension of payments" legal status.

