UPDATE 1-Dutch court declines to put Oi units into bankruptcy proceedings
Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday decided that two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA would not start bankruptcy proceedings, the company said in a securities filing. The filing confirmed a Reuters report that Oi Brasil Holdings Cooperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance BV, would remain operating under "suspension of payments" legal status.
