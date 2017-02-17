UPDATE 1-Bombing halts pumping on Colombia's Cano-Limon oil pipeline
Feb 17 Pumping operations along Colombia's second most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, was halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a high-ranking military official said on Friday. The attack occurred on Thursday in a rural area of northern El Carmen in Norte de Santander province, close to the border with Venezuela, General Alberto Jose Mejia, the army's commander, told reporters in Bogota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC