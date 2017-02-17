UPDATE 1-Bombing halts pumping on Col...

UPDATE 1-Bombing halts pumping on Colombia's Cano-Limon oil pipeline

Feb 17 Pumping operations along Colombia's second most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, was halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a high-ranking military official said on Friday. The attack occurred on Thursday in a rural area of northern El Carmen in Norte de Santander province, close to the border with Venezuela, General Alberto Jose Mejia, the army's commander, told reporters in Bogota.

