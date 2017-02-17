UPDATE 1-Bombing halts pumping on Colombia's Cano-Limon oil pipeline

Feb 17 Pumping operations along Colombia's second most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, was halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a high-ranking military official said on Friday. The attack occurred on Thursday in a rural area of northern El Carmen in Norte de Santander province, close to the border with Venezuela, General Alberto Jose Mejia, the army's commander, told reporters in Bogota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.