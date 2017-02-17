Unidos da Tijuca Samba School Ready f...

Unidos da Tijuca Samba School Ready for Rio Carnival 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

One of the oldest samba schools to compete in the Grupo Especial parade competition, Unidos da Tijuca will perform on Monday, February 27th in the SambA3dromo. The school, which formed in 1931 and competes under a yellow-and-blue flag with a peacock at its centre, will present an homage to the U.S.'s 20th century musical innovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC