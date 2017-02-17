Unidos da Tijuca Samba School Ready for Rio Carnival 2017

One of the oldest samba schools to compete in the Grupo Especial parade competition, Unidos da Tijuca will perform on Monday, February 27th in the SambA3dromo. The school, which formed in 1931 and competes under a yellow-and-blue flag with a peacock at its centre, will present an homage to the U.S.'s 20th century musical innovation.

