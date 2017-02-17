TX Lawmaker: Stop using Chilean flag emoji for TX Read Story Kirby Killough

A State Representative introduced a resolution into the Texas state legislature aimed at deterring Texans from using the Chilean flag emoji in place of the Texas flag. "Most major electronic messaging applications provide a number of flag emojis, including that of the Republic of Chile, but the official flag of Texas, also known as the Lone Star Flag, is not included in the selection," State Representative Tom Oliverson wrote in House Concurrent Resolution 75 .

