By Paula Manoli-Gray The Apothiki 79 event venue is currently holding Argentinean film screenings in collaboration with 'Instituto Cervantes in Nicosia', and supported by the Embassy of Argentina in Israel, with two films left to screen in February. The screenings are free admission, and so far, the films Blue Lips and Un Cuento Chino have already been shown .

