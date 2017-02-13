Trump sanctions Venezuela vice presid...

Trump sanctions Venezuela vice president on drug trafficking

15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Trump administration decreed sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami on Monday, accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking. The announcement, made on the Treasury Department's website late in the day, is bound to ratchet up tensions between the U.S. and its harshest critic in Latin America.

Chicago, IL

