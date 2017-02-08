Tourists who pulled baby shark out of...

Tourists who pulled baby shark out of the sea for selfie fined for animal cruelty

18 hrs ago

A woman was left with stitches after the shark bit her hand during the incident as her boyfriend filmed it Tourists who grabbed a shark pup from the sea for a selfie and filmed it have been fined 5,000. A woman hauled the shark from the water as she walked along the beach in the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, off the coast of Brazil.

