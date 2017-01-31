Topless women in Argentina whip off b...

Topless women in Argentina whip off bikinis in protest

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Topless women whip off their bikinis in protest after police tell them to cover up when their antics threaten to spark a riot on Argentinian beach Three women who defied a topless ban on a popular holiday beach surrounded by TWENTY police officers have sparked a major protest. The trio refused to put on their bikini tops when approached by officers at Necochea, the Atlantic coastal resort in Buenos Aires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) 1 hr Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) 1 hr Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC