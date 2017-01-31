Topless women in Argentina whip off bikinis in protest

Topless women whip off their bikinis in protest after police tell them to cover up when their antics threaten to spark a riot on Argentinian beach Three women who defied a topless ban on a popular holiday beach surrounded by TWENTY police officers have sparked a major protest. The trio refused to put on their bikini tops when approached by officers at Necochea, the Atlantic coastal resort in Buenos Aires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.