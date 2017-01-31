Topless women in Argentina whip off bikinis in protest
Topless women whip off their bikinis in protest after police tell them to cover up when their antics threaten to spark a riot on Argentinian beach Three women who defied a topless ban on a popular holiday beach surrounded by TWENTY police officers have sparked a major protest. The trio refused to put on their bikini tops when approached by officers at Necochea, the Atlantic coastal resort in Buenos Aires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|1 hr
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '16
|knowingstarlet
|3
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC