The Rio Carnival Masterpiece Heist

The Rio Carnival Masterpiece Heist

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

In 2006, thieves took advantage of the bustle of the Rio Carnival, stealing five major works of art from a museum and ending up on the FBI's Top Ten Art Crimes list. As anyone who has ever watched a good art heist flick knows, the key is in the planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) 18 hr They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC