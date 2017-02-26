The Rio Carnival Masterpiece Heist
In 2006, thieves took advantage of the bustle of the Rio Carnival, stealing five major works of art from a museum and ending up on the FBI's Top Ten Art Crimes list. As anyone who has ever watched a good art heist flick knows, the key is in the planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|18 hr
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC