Tens of thousands attend traditional Carnival in Bolivia's Oruro

Music and dancing filled the streets of the traditional mining town of Oruro, Bolivia on Saturday to celebrate Carnival, which is dedicated to the patron saint Virgin of Socavon, whose 45-metre tall statue stands tall over the town. Wearing elaborate and colourful costumes, dancers whirled through the town that sits at a breath-taking 3,710 metres above sea level in an annual ceremony recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.