Shock in Rio as Carnival's muse, 'Globeleza,' will no longer dance naked
The decision was made public with no further explanation last week by TV Globo, which created the luscious icon 26 years ago. Just like that, the network surprised the nation by unveiling a very sexy but a very dressed performer, Erika Moura, who has since hit airwaves and filled street panels wearing colorful and seemly folk costumes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC