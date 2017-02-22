Shock in Rio as Carnival's muse, 'Glo...

Shock in Rio as Carnival's muse, 'Globeleza,' will no longer dance naked

The decision was made public with no further explanation last week by TV Globo, which created the luscious icon 26 years ago. Just like that, the network surprised the nation by unveiling a very sexy but a very dressed performer, Erika Moura, who has since hit airwaves and filled street panels wearing colorful and seemly folk costumes.

Chicago, IL

