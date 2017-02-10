Seven killed in militant battle in In...

Seven killed in militant battle in India's Kashmir

Four militants and two Indian soldiers were among seven people killed in a gun battle in Kashmir on Sunday, a police spokesman said, the latest sign of increasing tension in the Himalayan region disputed by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan. Militants opened fire on army troops in the village of Prisal south of Srinagar, the summer capital of India's state of Jammu and Kashmir, S.P. Pani, the deputy inspector general of police, told Reuters.

