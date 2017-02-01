Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona as am...

Ronaldinho returns to Barcelona as ambassador

7 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Rio de Janeiro: Two-time world footballer of the year Ronaldinho has accepted an ambassadorial role with his former team FC Barcelona, the Spanish club has announced. The agreement will see the 36-year-old Brazilian represent a Barcelona legends team in a series of friendlies around the world, Barcelona said on their official website on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

Chicago, IL

