Rio's murder rate soared last year despite calm during Olympics
The homicide rate in Rio de Janeiro climbed by 20 percent in 2016 from the previous year, as violence soared in the Brazilian metropolis amid rising unemployment and sharp cuts in public security budgets as the country struggles through a recession. According to state security statistics released on Wednesday, 5,033 people were murdered in Rio during the year, up from 4,200 in 2015.
