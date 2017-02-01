Rio's murder rate soared last year de...

Rio's murder rate soared last year despite calm during Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The homicide rate in Rio de Janeiro climbed by 20 percent in 2016 from the previous year, as violence soared in the Brazilian metropolis amid rising unemployment and sharp cuts in public security budgets as the country struggles through a recession. According to state security statistics released on Wednesday, 5,033 people were murdered in Rio during the year, up from 4,200 in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) 22 hr Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) 23 hr Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Jago and Lucy Pickering took their children to ... (Nov '15) Nov '16 knowingstarlet 3
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC