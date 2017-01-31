Rio's Fabrica Bhering Hosts Independe...

Rio's Fabrica Bhering Hosts Independent Art Fair This Saturday

On Saturday, February 4th, Rio's historical FA brica Bhering will hold its monthly craft fair featuring a selection of work from independent artists, photographers, sculptors and designers. Entrance is free, and the event will run from midday until 10PM.

