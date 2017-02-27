Rio carnival fantasy hides dirty reality
PIC: Revellers of the Mangueira samba school perform on the second night of Rio's Carnival at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early on February 28, 2017. Rio's Sambodromo parades are a fantasy of beautiful bodies and dreamlike costumes but the self-declared greatest show on Earth is prepared in a dirty street next to an open sewer.
