'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Will Be Visible from Southern Hemisphere Sunday

11 hrs ago

This Sunday brings the first solar eclipse of 2017. Unlike the total solar eclipse that will cross the continental United States in August , Sunday's spectacle is an annular eclipse, which means a sliver of the sun's surface will still be visible around the moon.

