Rebels free Colombian ex-lawmaker, key step to peace talks

Colombia's second-largest rebel group on Thursday freed a captive former congressman whose release was a key condition for the start of peace talks with the government. The National Liberation Army turned Odin Sanchez over to a humanitarian commission including members of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

