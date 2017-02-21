Protests as Ecuador awaits presidenti...

Protests as Ecuador awaits presidential election results

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

At the time of writing, most of the votes had been counted, with the former Vice President Lenin Moreno, securing 39.1% of the votes. Both Alianza Pais candidate Lenin Moreno and current president Rafael Correa acknowledged the possibility of a second round, although Moreno still contends that according to his projections, he will triumph in only one.

Chicago, IL

