Police strike leaves 90 dead, Brazilian city in chaos

At least 90 people are reported dead in a wave of violence in the Brazilian city of Vitoria after the police force there went on strike. The number of registered murders had risen to 90 since military police stopped patrols on Saturday, Globo reported, citing figures received from a police union.

