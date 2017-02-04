Pizarro: Telling San Josea s story, one voice at a time
Content Magazine's Daniel Garcia, left, records San Jose resident Leah Toeniskoetter as part of the San Jose Story Store project at the Local Color art hub in downtown San Jose on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. It's no easy feat telling the story of San Jose, but Content Magazine's Daniel Garcia is doing his best to weave a tale together told by many voices, one at a time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
