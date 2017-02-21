Peru's president set to talk tough to...

Peru's president set to talk tough to Trump during US visit

When Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski becomes the first Latin American leader to visit Donald Trump at the White House on Friday it will be a chance for the U.S. president to hear some straight talk about how his anti-trade and anti-immigrant rhetoric is alienating some of America's closest allies. A U.S.-educated former Wall Street banker, the 78-year-old Kuczynski has emerged as an unlikely leader in Latin America, taking a strong stand against Trump's "America First" agenda while many in the region remain silent.

