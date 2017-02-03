Peru's Kuczynski says ex-president ac...

Peru's Kuczynski says ex-president accused of bribery betrayed country

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Sunday that ex-president Alejandro Toledo, accused of receiving millions in bribes from embattled construction firm Odebrecht S.A.[ODBES.UL], betrayed his country and must return to Peru to face justice. Prosecutors are preparing an arrest warrant for Toledo after discovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that Brazil's Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his 2001-2006 government.

