Peru's Grana y Montero sacks top executives amid graft scandal
Feb 28 Peru's biggest construction group, Grana y Montero , said on Tuesday that its three top executives are stepping down amid a growing graft scandal that had sunk its shares by more than 50 percent in two days. Grana's shares climbed back up more than 10 percent on the announcement of the resignations, which came ahead of a shareholders meeting later on Tuesday to tackle the fallout of a far-reaching corruption inquiry into the company's partner, Brazilian builder Odebrecht.
