Peru says US is not planning to detain wanted ex-president Alejandro Toledo

Lima: Peru has been informed by US authorities that they are not planning to keep former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo, who is wanted in connection with a corruption probe , from boarding a flight to Israel from California in the coming hours, a source in Peru's Interior Ministry said on Saturday US time. Alejandro Toledo is accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes from a Brazilian conglomerate in return for infrastructure contracts.

