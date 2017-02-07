Peru says Petroperu may sell bonds th...

Peru says Petroperu may sell bonds this year for refinery work

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 6 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu might sell an "important" amount of bonds this year to help finance the $3.5 billion expansion of its Talara refinery, the energy and mines minister said on Monday. Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo told a press conference that a bond issuance would lower costs and extend the deadline for paying off debt for the project, which would also be financed through loans.

Chicago, IL

