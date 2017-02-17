Peru ombudsman calls for Odebrecht's ...

Peru ombudsman calls for Odebrecht's partners to be investigated

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An ombudsman on Thursday called for prosecutors to investigate Peruvian builder Grana y Montero and other partners of Brazil's construction conglomerate Odebrecht in a corruption probe that has already sunk Grana's shares. Grana, Peru's biggest engineering conglomerate and Odebrecht's most important partner in Peru, has repeatedly denied having known about $29 million in bribes that Odebrecht has said it distributed in Peru from 2005 to 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC