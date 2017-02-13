Peru leader phones Trump, asks him to...

Peru leader phones Trump, asks him to deport ex-president accused of corruption

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has asked his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to consider deporting one of his predecessors, Alejandro Toledo, whose arrest over corruption allegations was ordered recently, a media report said on Monday. According to the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, the request was made during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC