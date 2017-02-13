Peru leader phones Trump, asks him to deport ex-president accused of corruption
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has asked his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to consider deporting one of his predecessors, Alejandro Toledo, whose arrest over corruption allegations was ordered recently, a media report said on Monday. According to the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, the request was made during a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Sunday.
