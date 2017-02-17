Peru Confiscates R$190 Million in Assets of 8 Brazilian Firms
Government officials in Peru have ordered the seizing of more than R$190 million in assets from construction conglomerate Odebrecht and seven other Brazilian companies operating in the country, according to Peruvian website Ojo PAoblico. Two former presidents, Ollanta Humala of Peru and Dilma Rousseff of Brazil pictured in 2011, photo by Roberto Stuckert Filho/PR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|PearlzOfPeace
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC