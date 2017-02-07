Peru Attorney General to seek arrest ...

Peru Attorney General to seek arrest of ex-President Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

A major corruption scandal shaking politicians across Latin America continued spreading across the region on Tuesday as Peruvian Attorney General Pablo Sanchez said he would seek the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on charges of laundering of assets and influence trafficking. Peruvian prosecutors opened a formal investigation Monday into suspicions that the former president took $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, which is at the heart of the regional scandal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio 16 hr Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News Amazon Rainforest may go extinct by 2080 if def... (Oct '07) Dec '16 PearlzOfPeace 23
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC