Paraguay's Central Bank to count 30 tons of Venezuelan bills

Leandro Da Costa inspects the bags with Venezuelan banknotes that police found Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Salto del Guaira, Paraguay. Prosecutor Julio Cesar Yegros says the huge load of 50- and 100-bolivar bills was discovered in Da Costa's home in Salto del Guaira, a city border with Brazil, about 370 kilometers northeast of the capital of Asuncion.

