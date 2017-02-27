Paraguayan rebel group releases kidnapped Mennonite man

Franz Wiebe waves to the press from behind a swing, accompanied by his father Abraham Wiebe, left, and a soldier, outside his home in a Mennonite community in Rio Verde, Paraguay, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Paraguayan authorities say Wiebe walked 20 kilometers to reach his home after being released by the Paraguayan People's Army that had kidnapped him in July while he was harvesting corn.

