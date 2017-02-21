Parade float crashes into specators during Rio's Carnival
People try to move a parade float after the accident during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday evening. A float crashed during Rio de Janeiro's world famous Carnival parade Sunday evening and injured at least 12 people, including at least one person reported in serious condition, but organizers proceeded with the show.
