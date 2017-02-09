Over 100 dead in Brazil state as cops' strike spurs anarchy

More than 100 people have been reported killed in violence and looting during a six-day strike by police in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo, with schools and businesses closed and public transportation frozen. The Army mobilised airborne troops and armored vehicles on Thursday to reinforce the roughly 1 200 soldiers and federal police trying to contain the chaos in Espirito Santo, a coastal state north of Rio de Janeiro.

