Nobel Peace Prize winners critique Trump's immigration policy
BOGOTA: Nobel Peace Prize winners meeting in Colombia criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies on Thursday, accusing him of xenophobia and discrimination. Last week Trump issued an executive order that put a 120-day halt on the U.S. refugee programme, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely and imposed a 90-day suspension on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
