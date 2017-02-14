Newfound amoeba looks just like Ganda...

Newfound amoeba looks just like Gandalf the Wizard's hat

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A newfound amoeba species whose funnel-shaped shell resembles a wizard's hat has been named after one of the most famous warlocks: Gandalf, of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. "New amoeba species are very rarely discovered because they're so tiny and not widely studied," study principal investigator Daniel J. G. Lahr, an assistant professor of zoology at the University of So Paulo in Brazil, said in a statement .

Read more at Fox News.

Chicago, IL

