New labour laws in Chile embolden striking miners

Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labour laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies. The 2,500-member union at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine has been on strike since Thursday.

Chicago, IL

