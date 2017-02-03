Music & MusicalsREVIEW: MJ In RioMarrying the music of Michael...

Music & MusicalsREVIEW: MJ In RioMarr...

Music & Musicals REVIEW: MJ In Rio Marrying the music of Michael...

Not only does it conflate two outrageously popular genres, but it also pays homage to the subtle connection between Brazil and the King of Pop, who shot the video clip for his politically charged single They Don't Care About Us in Salvador and Rio de Janeiro. However, MJ In Rio falls short of the mark, due to weak vocals, garish outfits and an overarching lack of co-ordination.

